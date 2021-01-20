Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $67.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

