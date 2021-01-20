Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02.

