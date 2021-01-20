Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

JNJ opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.