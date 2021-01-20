Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. 17,048,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,438,775. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.