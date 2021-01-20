Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

NSC traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.84. 1,037,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.