Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 27,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 151,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 74,670,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.