Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 9,250 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PHD opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

