Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 57 Price Target at UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 57 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 52.85.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

