Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

TSE:LIF opened at C$32.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.