L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

NYSE LHX opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.