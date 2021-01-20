Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 10.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kymera Therapeutics traded as high as $87.13 and last traded at $85.46. 135,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 167,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,170,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

