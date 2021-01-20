Kusama Market Capitalization Achieves $812.97 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Kusama has a market cap of $812.97 million and $111.74 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $95.98 or 0.00273072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00044728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00117999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00072004 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00257802 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,110.74 or 0.97047564 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

