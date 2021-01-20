KuCoin Shares (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00547818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.30 or 0.03924506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015882 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.