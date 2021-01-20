Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.40

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 8929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)
Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.
