K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $9.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 726,602 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.64.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

