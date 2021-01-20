KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.43

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $14.63. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 70,849 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 135,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,150 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

