KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.43

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $14.63. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 70,849 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
