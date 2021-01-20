Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

KC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

