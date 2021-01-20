Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.92-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,110,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.