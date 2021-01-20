Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by 107.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,164,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,882,000. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 311.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

