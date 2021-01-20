Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 80,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,310,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

