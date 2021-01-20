Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 812,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

