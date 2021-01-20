Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $325,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 63,263,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,455,859. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.