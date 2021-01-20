Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

