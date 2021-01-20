KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $182,877.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $752,766.86 and $182,877.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00534788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00042293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.85 or 0.03891138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015935 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

