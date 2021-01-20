KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 661,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

