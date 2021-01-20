KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 115,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,269. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

