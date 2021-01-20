KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $148.21. The company had a trading volume of 612,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,660. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $155.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

