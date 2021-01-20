KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,417,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,599,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

