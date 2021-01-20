KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of KO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,203,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,367,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

