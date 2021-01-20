KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.77. 7,121,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $164.10. The company has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

