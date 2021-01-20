KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 898 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.89. 926,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.86 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

