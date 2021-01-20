KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.