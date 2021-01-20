Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.21 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $45.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,801 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

