Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $250.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

