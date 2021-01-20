Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 532,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 67,665 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,340,523. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

