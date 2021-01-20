Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,735 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $57,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 124,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. 37,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,408. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.