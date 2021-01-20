Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $27.74 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $27,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 193,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,299. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

