Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 299,214 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 959,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,214 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347,824. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.