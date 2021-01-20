Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 409,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 150,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day moving average is $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

