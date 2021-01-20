Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 318.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $23,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.64. 54,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.