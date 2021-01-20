Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 56,515 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 202,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.