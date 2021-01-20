Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 156,812 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

FSKR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 7,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

