Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce $429.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $447.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $505.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. 2,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,186. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -96.66, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after buying an additional 1,815,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $23,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 269,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after buying an additional 199,136 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $5,543,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

