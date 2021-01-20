Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.03 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $65.30 million and $13.03 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for $326.49 or 0.00925913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00044636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00118448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00256926 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.54 or 0.95938277 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

