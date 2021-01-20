Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Decreased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 4.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.62% of Kansas City Southern worth $118,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after buying an additional 84,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $211.66 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $222.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

