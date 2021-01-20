Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Update

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $55,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

