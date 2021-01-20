Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

KLR stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $329.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.65.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

