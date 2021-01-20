JustInvest LLC Sells 5,427 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. ABB accounts for approximately 2.1% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ABB by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet cut ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,074. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

