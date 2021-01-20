JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,056,000 after purchasing an additional 213,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.13. The stock had a trading volume of 360,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,610. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $156.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

