JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 234.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31.

